Food outlet closed over hygiene breaches

[Source: Suva City Council / Facebook]

A fast food restaurant in Suva has been shut down by the Suva City Council’s Health team due to persistent insanitary conditions.

The Council says the closure follows the restaurant’s failure to comply with an abatement notice issued by Health Inspectors last week.

Routine inspections uncovered multiple breaches of food safety standards, prompting the issuance of the notice, which outlined necessary remedial actions.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive Officer Tevita Boseiwaqa says the restaurant failed to make the required improvements within the given timeframe.

He adds that the conditions posed a serious risk to public health.

He says despite repeated reminders, the management did not act, leav-ing the Council with no choice but to take enforcement action under the Food Safety Act 2003.

Boseiwaqa says the restaurant will remain closed until it fully complies with public health regulations and passes a re-inspection by Council Health Inspectors.

He states that inspections across the city will continue, and businesses found in breach of health standards will face similar action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.