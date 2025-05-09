NZ funds officer to boost RSE Scheme

Fiji delegation with senior officials of the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment [Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations/Facebook]

The New Zealand Government has recently approved funding for a Country Liaison Officer for Fiji, focusing on enhancing the Recognised Seasonal Employer Work Scheme.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says this initiative highlights the Kiwi government’s dedication to strengthening relations and supporting Fiji’s economic development.

The Liaison Officer will play a crucial role in executing the government’s mandate, focusing on resolving issues faced by both workers and approved employers to ensure the RSE scheme functions efficiently.

Article continues after advertisement

The Officer will provide support, guidance, and pastoral care, including assisting workers to understand their rights and responsibilities under the scheme.

Singh says this initiative will not only benefit Fijian workers engaged in the scheme but will also contribute towards Fiji’s economic growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.