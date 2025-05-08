Blues bring bants and bula vibes

The Blues may be here for a blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific clash, but off the field, their social media game is scoring just as many tries, and much of it comes down to one man who knows his dedication, vision, courage.

Tane Wolfgram, the Blues’ social media manager, says his Fijian partner keeps him fluent in local slang, helping fuel the friendly fire between the Blues and Drua admins online.

“It’s all love and laughs. We’ve got a strong connection with Fiji through players past and present, and the Drua admins? They’re elite — they’ll come at you with memes, metaphors, and probably a grog invite too.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says while the Blues have tried banter with other clubs, none give as good as the Drua.

And ahead of Friday night’s clash in Suva, Wolfgram couldn’t resist a cheeky nudge to long-time fans now repping the Drua.

“We all know whose fans you were before the Drua. Rupeni, Rokocoko, Vidiri — I know what jersey you’ll be wearing underneath that Drua top!”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua face the Blues tomorrow at 7.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium, broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.