Vendors celebrates opening of $5.87m market

Savusavu vendors and shoppers celebrate the opening of the new $5.87 million market, ending a long wait since 2017.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa stated the climate-resilient, clean energy-focused design will support 152 vendors with proper space.

The energy-efficient building utilizes natural light, creating a better environment for all.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s also been thoughtfully designed with the people and environment in mind. It allows natural light and is more energy efficient. This not only reduces operating costs but also makes it a more comfortable and pleasant place to work as well as shop.”

Vendor Madhu Lata says they are happy to sell their produce in a safe and proper environment.

“I’m happy with the market because it’s a new one. We’ve been wait-ing for seven years to build up a new market, so we are happy. Here, this is the first of its kind. The best of the best facility so far under the planet in the hidden paradise of Savusavu.”

A tourist and botanist, Dr. Federico Sanchez, describes the market as one of the best to shop for fruits and vegetables.

“I travel around the world looking at exotic fruits and vegetables, and I am very impressed with this market. I’ve been in markets all over the world, and I want to congratulate the town of Savusavu for this amaz-ing market and the quality of the produce here.”

This project represents a major government investment in Savusavu, sec-ond only to the port upgrade, and underscores the coalition’s commitment to nationwide development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.