Digital literacy a fundamental necessity: Radrodro

Digital literacy is no longer a luxury or an additional skill, it is a fundamental necessity.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, while officiating the “Drive Growth with Digital Transformation” workshop in Nadi.

Radrodro says from accessing information to enhancing critical thinking and from fostering innovation to ensuring global competitiveness, digital literacy equips students with the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century.

“I strongly agree that improving the digital literacy level of primary and secondary school students is of paramount importance in today’s technologically driven world. As society becomes increasingly dependent on digital technologies, equipping students with essential digital skills is crucial for academic success and future professional endeavours.”



School Principal, Rajesh Krishna, says while the implementation of AI tools in the classroom is the way forward for the education system in Fiji, it must be used responsibly.

“It’s now very important that the whole world is rapidly changing towards using AI tools. Therefore, we also have to prepare our students to fit into that rapidly changing world. So I, as a school leader, feel that we should all work towards integrating this technology. But using this technology it has to be used responsibly.”



The workshop facilitated by the Wuhan Technical University aims to highlight how digital transformation and AI technologies are shaping various industries and examine their practical use in learning institutions.

