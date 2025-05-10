FCCC modernizes renewable energy licensing

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is revolutionising the renewable energy sector with its move towards digital licensing for solar and off-grid systems.

This shift is expected to streamline the process, making it easier and more efficient for investors in the renewable energy space.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta, while presenting the Commission’s 2019–2022 report before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, outlined the impact of the transition on renewable energy licensing.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta (center)

Jiuta says while the number of licenses issued has dropped from 91 in 2020 to 53 in 2022, the change is part of a broader push to modernise and simplify the licensing process for solar and off-grid systems.

“All power generation systems must have electrical licenses for installation and power generation valid for five years. So in the upcoming annual reports, the committee will see a notable change with our licensing role as we are now moving towards developing digital systems with proper processes and requirements clearly outlined for solar or off-grid investors”

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense

Jiuta emphasises that the move will make the licensing process more streamlined, with clearer requirements for both solar and off-grid system investors.

She says the commission’s digital transition in renewable energy licensing is set to boost the sector’s growth in Fiji by simplifying processes and reducing delays.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.