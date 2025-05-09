US says solution for Gaza aid is 'steps away'

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that a solution to be able to deliver food aid to Gaza was “steps away” and an announcement was coming shortly, as the aid community expressed skepticism that the plan would bring relief to the enclave’s conflict-ravaged population.

Anticipation has built up about a new aid plan for Gaza, laid waste by 19 months of an Israeli military campaign against Hamas that has destroyed much of its infrastructure and displaced almost all of its 2.3 million population several times.

European leaders and aid groups have criticized Israeli plans to take over the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and use private companies to get food to families after two months in which the military has prevented supplies from entering the Strip.

Speaking at a regular briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce gave few details about the new mechanism but referred to a “charitable foundation” that she said would be carrying out the plan.

“I was hoping to introduce it today, but the foundation will be announcing this shortly,” Bruce said.

“While we don’t have anything to announce in specifics in this regard today, and I will not speak on behalf of the foundation which will be doing the work, we welcome moves to quickly get urgent food aid into Gaza in a way … that the food aid actually gets to those to whom it’s intended.”

Israel has accused agencies, including the United Nations, of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas, which it accuses of seizing supplies intended for civilians and using them for its own forces.

Among the options being considered by the United States, based on a document seen by Reuters and circulated among the aid community, a recently established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation would set up four “Secure Distribution Sites“, each built to serve 300,000 people.

Pre-packaged rations, hygiene kits, and medical supplies would move through tightly-controlled corridors while being monitored in order to prevent the diversion of the assistance, according to the document.

On-site and perimeter security would be provided by experienced professionals, according to the document, to “deter interference from criminal networks or other armed groups who have historically sought to control or redirect humanitarian aid.”

It added that the Israeli Defense Forces will not be stationed at or near the sites.

The aid community, which has frequently accused Israel of deliberately disregarding the complexity of aid distribution in Gaza, was skeptical.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the Israeli-proposed authorization mechanism for the distribution of food aid “appears practically unfeasible, incompatible with humanitarian principles and will create serious insecurity risks, all while failing to meet Israel’s obligations under international law,” according to a document shared with U.N. member states and seen by Reuters.

