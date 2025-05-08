Vodafone Cup to start this weekend

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

Rugby League fans will have something exciting to look forward to over the next few weeks as the prestigious Vodafone Cup competition was officially launched in Suva this morning.

The stage is now set for all 24 teams to come out and showcase their skills and talent when the competition kicks start this weekend.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata believes this year’s tournament will be an exciting one, noting the rising interest among youths in the sport of rugby league.

He adds that the journey to making the Fiji Bati side can be a reality for almost any player; all one must do is put in the hard work.

“Every player has got an equal chance, it’s a matter of how you look after yourself. I always tell them to follow their dreams, and I believe that hard work always beats talent. And when the Vodafone Cup gets underway this weekend, we are eager to see some new and exciting talents emerge out of it.”

There are a total of eight teams in the Western Division and 15 in the Eastern Division.

The competition will start on Saturday at Bidesi Park in Suva, with the first match to kick off at 9 am between Kinoya Sea Eagles and Davuilevu Knights.

