Thousands of students still offline, warns FTU

The Fiji Teachers Union is calling for urgent action to close the digital gap affecting thousands of students.

Speaking at the FTU Annual General Meeting, the National President Shashi Shandil says despite progress in improving access to quality education, many children still lack basic electricity and technology.

He warns that without targeted intervention, students in under-resourced areas will continue to fall behind.

“These are not just statistics, they represent real students, the real problem and this has been left behind in an increasingly digital world. We must prioritise infrastructure development with focus on sustainable solutions like solar-powered classrooms and rain water harvesting systems.”

Shandil says bridging the digital divide will allow students to learn, connect, and compete.

“I am pretty much optimistic such programmes will increase equality and minimise the disparity that our students nationwide face. Honourable Minister and distinguished guests, the challenges before us are significant but not insurmountable.”

Minister Aseri Radrodro says change and progress is possible when stakeholders work together.

The Fiji Teachers Union says addressing challenges in education requires strong partnerships, not the efforts of one group alone.

It reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the belief that, through unity and collective action, Fiji can transform its education system and unlock the potential of future generations.

