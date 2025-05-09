Police enhances K9 unit capabilities

Fiji Police K9 unit [File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force will set up a new K9 unit in Savusavu to help fight drug trafficking through the busy port.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Planning and Research, Aporosa Lutunauga, says that busy ports can be entry points for drugs because many ships and containers arrive, making it difficult to inspect everything.

He adds that the initiative aims to strengthen border security and improve the detection of illegal drugs.

ACP Lutunauga says that this will also include the establishment of a new unit in Vitogo, and the deployment of trained sniffer dogs is expected to play a key role in intercepting drug trafficking activities at an early stage.

“With the borders we have, this includes Taveuni, Levuka, Lau, Kadavu, and all these cities within our plan. But we must realize that we do not have breeders here to meet the current capacity to breed dogs.”

He also mentioned that they currently have a program with the New Zealand Police through the New Zealand and Fiji Police Partnership Program, which is assisting in the training of personnel for K9 units.

The Fiji Police Force currently has six drug detection dogs and over 20 K9 units, all aimed at enhancing its ability to tackle drug-related issues and strengthen security nationwide.

