Nasilivata, Simpson make final cut for Palau games

Sera Nasilivata (left) and Gladness Simpson

2025 Coca-Cola games record breaker Sera Nasilivata and the Games’ overall best female athlete, Gladness Simpson of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School have been selected for Team Fiji’s final squad for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

The MGM duo will be joined by other Coca-Cola Games gold medalists, including Adi Ceva Lutumailagi of Natabua High School, Loata Lewageena of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, Frederico Miller of Marist Brothers High School, Serevi Tova of Nakasi High School, Keleni Lutu (also from MGM), and Farhan Ali of Suva Grammar School to name a few.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) announced the final list of athletes and officials chosen to represent Team Fiji today.

Article continues after advertisement

Athletics boasts a contingent of 32 athletes, blending young talents with experienced individuals such as Waisake Tewa, Waisele Inoke, and Heleina Young, among others.

A total of 12 sports will be represented by Team Fiji at the Games: Archery, Athletics, Baseball (Men), Basketball, Para Athletics, Para Table Tennis, Swimming, Triathlon, Va’a, Indoor Volleyball (Women), Beach Volleyball, and Weightlifting.

Team Fiji’s total contingent comprises 186 members, including 73 male and 63 female athletes, along with team officials and support staff, for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau, scheduled from June 29th to July 9th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.