Lami Arrows aims to defend Gujarati IDC Title

Lami Arrows, the defending champions, are set to begin their campaign to retain the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter-District Championship (IDC) title.

The Lami association is fielding three teams in this year’s IDC.

A total of 20 overseas-based players have been brought in and distributed across these three teams to bolster their squads.

Article continues after advertisement

Team manager Jitesh Patel says the inclusion of overseas players hasn’t disrupted team cohesion.

Patel says the local boys don’t have a hard time gelling in as many have already played as a team.

He also added that the local players have been in training for several months in preparation for the tournament.

The tournament kicks off today and will conclude on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.