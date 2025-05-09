Shruti Haasan revisits a soulful English song she wrote at 20; leaves fans mesmerized

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The actor-singer shared an unreleased track from her younger days, striking a deep emotional chord with fans.

Shruti Haasan, known for her versatility across music and cinema, surprised fans with a deeply personal and moving English track she wrote at the age of 20. Taking to Instagram, Shruti posted a video of herself playing the piano and performing the soulful song—one that had never been officially recorded or performed widely before.

The heartfelt caption accompanying the post revealed why this particular track holds a special place in her life. Shruti wrote, “Someone asked me recently ‘what would you say to your young self’ and I said that she got it right. Wrote this when I was 20 and needed to revisit it again. I always do from time to time, I barely ever perform this song live, haven’t even bothered to record it again. Because I guess it was just for me—to remind myself through the years that—your mind is the love of your life. Also missed my piano so much.”

The caption, filled with introspection, instantly resonated with fans who praised the vulnerability and authenticity of the track. For many, the song was more than just a melody—it was a reminder of the inner strength and self-love that often gets overlooked.

Shruti, who has always been vocal about her connection to music, often treats her social media followers to snippets of her musical journey, whether it’s original compositions, covers, or jam sessions. This latest drop, however, stood apart in its emotional depth and honesty, serving as a window into the mindset of a 20-year-old Shruti who already seemed to have a firm grip on self-awareness.

While this unexpected musical release stirred emotions online, Shruti also has a packed slate on the film front. She will soon be seen in Coolie, where she stars alongside Rajinikanth in a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The pairing of the veteran superstar with Shruti has already generated significant buzz among fans of Tamil cinema.

On the international front, Shruti is also gearing up for the release of The Eye, her debut in global cinema, which is slated to release later this year.

Whether through music or movies, Shruti Haasan continues to strike a chord—proving that her artistry is not bound by format, language, or geography.

