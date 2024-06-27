Villagers urged to preserve traditional ties

The iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission is urging clan and tribe leaders to prioritize uniting ties with their village members and those that have lived elsewhere.

This has many villages have members who no longer live in or visit them, but are registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

Commission Assistant Administrator Kitione Vesikula says this is an issue for most villages around Fiji, and clans and tribe leaders need to look for their family members who are still alive with its descendants and traditionally bring them back to the village.

However, there is also an increase in cases of extinct families in most villages, resulting in them being deregistered from the VKB.

“Most cases people relocate because of education or better employment opportunities; some have resided overseas or in their mother villages and distanced themselves from their own villages or origin. We can still improve on that and bring them back.”

Vesikula says that most of these lost mataqali and yavusa members are descendants of chiefly titles, so it’s the Vanua’s responsibility to reconnect with them, train them on the tradition skills and responsibilities if there is a need.