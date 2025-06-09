Villagers celebrate reliable drinking water

Villagers of Dromuninuku, Naweni in Cakaudrove now have access to a new clean water source. The initiative aims to reduce water-borne diseases.

Village Headman Luke Ramasima shared that the community has waited four years for the project.

He adds they are thankful to the Ministry of Health for supporting the people of Dromuninuku.

Article continues after advertisement

The $22,000 project will provide safe drinking water and end years of reliance on untreated sources.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the project was part of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene program across Vanua Levu.

He stresses that clean water is key to preventing water-related diseases in rural areas.

“For the last four years, we have been looking for a new water supply, and we are thankful to the Ministry of Health for coming on board to help the people of Dromuninuku.”

Dr. Lalabalavu also urges villagers to take responsibility for maintaining the new system. This will ensure it continues to serve the community.

The project is expected to benefit 92 households and over 400 villagers.

It marks a major step toward healthier living conditions.

The Ministry said the initiative was vital for improving public health and providing reliable water access in rural communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.