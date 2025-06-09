Vendors demand budget action, not political drama

Market vendors and farmers in Labasa have urged the government to prioritize everyday issues affecting Fijians rather than focusing on the current political disputes.

Vendor Shakunta Lal stated that while everyone struggles daily to meet the demands of bills and family responsibilities, the price of goods continues to increase.

She hopes the 2025-2026 national budget will help ease the price of goods, rather than focusing solely on long-term development plans.

“I think the price of the things should go down. Because the wages are not enough to meet our demands for the food we eat. Plus, the profit is not that much since we are paying stall fees and even our transportation daily.”

Another vendor, Vijen Sami, says the government should decrease the market stall fees in Labasa from the current $2.80 back to $2, as vendors seem to be paying more in fees than their total earnings in a week.

Yaqona farmers from Taveuni, like Iowane Raicebe, believe that the budget should be more focused on finding solutions for the kava dieback disease instead of their political bickering, as the kava supply to market is now low.

“Currently, the kava industry is suffering due to the diseases. There is less yaqona in the market, so the prices are high. The government should consider assisting farmers or helping address this disease.”

The 2025-2026 National Budget will be announced next Friday, and there is hope it will focus on the real issues impacting ordinary citizens and communities.

