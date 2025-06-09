Veisari Murder accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation

[Photo: FILE]

A 39-year-old domestic violence murder accused has been ordered by the Suva High Court this morning to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Taione Senikaucava has been remanded and will appear in the Suva High Court next Friday.

Senikaucava is charged with the alleged murder of his wife.

It is alleged that the 39-year-old killed her following a heated domestic dispute in Veisari, Lami, before transporting her body to the Totogo Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.