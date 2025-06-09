Vatukarasa Markaz secures community with new fence

Vatukarasa, Sigatoka residents now have a safer space at their Markaz, a religious center following the completion of a new fence.

The $7,000 project was funded through the Ministry’s Community Grant, with the Committee contributing $2,500 in labour.

The fence will protect the site from stray animals and property damage, giving peace of mind to children and elders using the facility.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh highlighted the project as a symbol of unity, protection, and respect for the Muslim community.

Singh adds this initiative is part of a broader push to empower grassroots organizations across Fiji.

“May this fence stand not just as a barrier, but as a safeguard for your faith and a foundation for unity and social cohesion in this community.”

Over 750 applications were received for the Community Grant this year.

