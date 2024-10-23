USP Staff strike is legal says Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated this afternoon that the University of the South Pacific Staff Union is in compliance with the provisions and procedures for a strike as set out in the Employment Relations Act 2007.

Rabuka also states that he has been informed that all USP Laucala Campus’ student support services are operating as normal by staff who are not union members as well as staff who are union members but have chosen not to go on strike.

The Prime Minister says he has also authorised Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro to call for a meeting of the USP Council to deliberate on the log of claims from the USP Staff unions.