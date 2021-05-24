USP provides support for students in terms of assessment and exams

The University of the South Pacific has reinforced distance and flexible learning and deployed remote learning modalities using various formats and platform.

This is to ensure that students can pass their courses amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, USP says it has offered students maximum flexibility with regards to assessments and exams.

USP students are given various options of assessments and these include “e-Portfolios, quizzes, essays, take-home exams, forum assignments, and other forms of assessment.

USP’s Director of Education, Dr Matthew Hayward says this gives more flexibility, allowing students to work on their assignments over a longer period rather than to a strictly timetabled exam schedule.

According to Dr Hayward, the University has also come up with innovative solutions to offer exams that were not initially designed for the online platform.

He adds that there are a few programmes which require final exams to meet the requirements of external accreditors.

Dr Haywood says they understand that students are under a lot of pressure this semester and has given the assurance that course coordinators are available to provide students guidance and flexibility with deadlines, and students who are struggling with final assignments are encouraged to reach out to their course coordinators for support.