Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|
Full Coverage

Education

USP provides support for students in terms of assessment and exams

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:22 am

The University of the South Pacific has reinforced distance and flexible learning and deployed remote learning modalities using various formats and platform.

This is to ensure that students can pass their courses amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, USP says it has offered students maximum flexibility with regards to assessments and exams.

Article continues after advertisement

USP students are given various options of assessments and these include “e-Portfolios, quizzes, essays, take-home exams, forum assignments, and other forms of assessment.

USP’s Director of Education, Dr Matthew Hayward says this gives more flexibility, allowing students to work on their assignments over a longer period rather than to a strictly timetabled exam schedule.

According to Dr Hayward, the University has also come up with innovative solutions to offer exams that were not initially designed for the online platform.

He adds that there are a few programmes which require final exams to meet the requirements of external accreditors.

Dr Haywood says they understand that students are under a lot of pressure this semester and has given the assurance that course coordinators are available to provide students guidance and flexibility with deadlines, and students who are struggling with final assignments are encouraged to reach out to their course coordinators for support.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.