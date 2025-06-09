USP clarifies VC recruitment process

[Photo: FILE]

The University of the South Pacific says it is aware of recent social media commentary regarding its Interim Management Group and has clarified that the arrangement was established to ensure leadership continuity.

In a statement, USP said the Interim Management Group was created after the conclusion of the Vice-Chancellor’s term in September 2025.

According to the university, its Council approved the temporary governance arrangement to provide oversight while the recruitment process for a new Vice-Chancellor is underway.

USP states that the arrangement does not alter or contravene the University’s Charter or Statutes, and the Interim Management Group remains accountable to the Council.

Article continues after advertisement

The university adds that preparations to recruit the next Vice-Chancellor began in May 2025, following a Council decision to start the process.

USP says the position is now being advertised and recruitment is currently in progress.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.