Use the land or surrender it, says Sugar Minister

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says cane growers occupying and leasing large pockets of arable land and not using it for production should surrender their leases.

He says they are working with the Lands Ministry to identify those farmers who are not utilizing their leased land productively and issue notices.

Singh also says absentee growers, residing overseas, were holding onto leases by appointing power of attorney to an agent in Fiji.

He emphasizes that unutilized land harms the sugar industry and deprives productive farmers of opportunities.

“We are losing good prime land where sugar cane can grow well, yet some farmers who are not even in the country are still holding onto leases through power of attorney. If they are not cultivating the land, they should surrender the lease so that we can offer it to someone who will use it productively.”

Singh warned that leaseholders must actively farm the land or it could be reallocated.

“As per the lease agreement, it’s clear: you must work the land. If you’re not doing so, it’s time to give it up or we’ll give it to someone who will.”

The Sugarcane Growers Council CEO, Vimal Dutt, says idle farms affect the sugar sector’s sustainability and emphasized that every cane farm should be cultivated for the growth and stability of the sugar industry.

Dutt says the Farm Management Agreement initiative,allows other farmers to take over unused farms and help revitalize production.

“We have seen some positive results from this initiative in areas like Vitilevu and Vanua Levu, and its gaining momentum. This strategy helps ensure that idle land is being worked on, which benefits everyone involved.”

The Minister is optimistic that ensuring the productive use of available land is key to overcoming the critical challenges facing the sugar industry and securing its long-term success and sustainability.