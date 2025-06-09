Use education to defeat the drug menace: Professor Prasad

[ Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji / Facebook]

The government is intensifying its fight against drug abuse, with a direct message to students across the country: “Say no to drugs.”

Speaking to the students of Vunimono High School Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says education is the strongest weapon against drug abuse.

He has encouraged students to make healthy choices and use the power of learning to shape a brighter future for themselves and for the country.

Professor Prasad adds that education and a supportive environment like schools are the strongest weapons in the fight against the escalating drug crisis.

“My message to you, students, and drug is a menace. It can destroy you. It will destroy your mom and dad. It will destroy your families. It will destroy your societies. It will destroy a country. That is the fear that each one of you should have. That is the fear that you should articulate with your brothers, with your sisters, with your friends in the school.”

Professor Prasad assured the students that resources are being committed and law enforcement agencies are under strict instruction to crack down on all levels of the drug trade.

The Fiji Police has also ramped up is efforts and is urging public to remain vigilant and work collectively to address this growing threat.

In May alone, police registered 143 drug-related cases which is a 13 percent increase compared to previous months.

