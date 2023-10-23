Unlocking Pacific Potential: IP leaders gather for regional conference

The Heads of Intellectual Property Office Conference for Pacific Island Countries is currently meeting in Suva.

The conference will feature roundtable discussions on various pragmatic themes, including the state of IP in the Pacific Islands and priority areas for the development and use of IP for projects based on traditional knowledge and cultural expressions.

Participants include regional heads of IP offices, entrepreneurs, representatives of small and medium enterprises, executives, heads of departments, and leaders and practitioners from the private sector and government with an interest in organizational improvement.

The conference is an excellent platform for IP office leaders to discuss common challenges and share best practices.

It also aims to raise awareness of the significance of IP protection in the Pacific Islands and focus on how IP can be utilized to promote economic growth and protect traditional knowledge.

This is also an opportunity for Pacific Island countries to strengthen their IP systems and promote sustainable development.

It is organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (‘WIPO’) in cooperation with the Fiji Intellectual Property Office (‘FIPO’), Office of the Attorney-General, Government of the Republic of Fiji, and with the assistance of the Japan Patent Office.

The theme of the conference is ‘Towards a Regional Intellectual Property (‘IP’) Strategy and Initiative for Entrepreneurs and Innovators in and from the Pacific Islands’.

The conference will conclude on Thursday.