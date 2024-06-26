Uni Fiji premiers it's "Drua: A Beacon of Discovery" Film

[Source: Supplied]

The University of Fiji has showcased its documentary film: ‘Drua: A Beacon of Discovery’ to Fijian audiences at two red carpet events at Saweni, Lautoka and Suva this week.

The screening was done after a successful international premier launch at the Pacific Arts Festival (FestPAC) in Hawai’i last week.

The film is the University’s research journey in climate change mitigation and adaptation using the traditional canoe, the I Vola Siga to record traditional ecological knowledge in the villages of Veiseisei, Lauwaki and Namoli in the western division.

The staff and students of the University were involved in the project which worked with villages affected by climate change.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem says the film was commissioned to record the research process anthropologically for local and international film festivals and television.

The traditional canoe, the Drua, ‘I Vola Siga’ with Captain Setareki of the Centre for iTaukei Studies at the helm, intends to sail to other villages and coastal areas to continue with the climate and ecological crisis research.

Shameem says the results will document the extent of these crises on ocean life in Fiji.