Udu women take charge of sea safety

Operating a fiberglass boat can be challenging and risky if no formal training is provided and proper licenses are not issued, especially for rural villagers along the Udu Point district in Vanua Levu.

In past cases of tragic sea incidents, the lack of proper licenses and training has been a contributing factor among remote and far-flung villages in the North, where boats and the sea are a part of daily life and transport.

However, addressing this issue, four women from the village of Nabouono in Macuata are now formally qualified boat masters after completing a week-long training by the Maritime Safety Authority, funded and coordinated by WWF-UK.

They were among 30 other male participants from villages within the district who also attained their boat master licenses.

One of the four female participants, Talica Vugawai, says being part of the formal training and receiving the license was a relief, as it now allows them to operate boats daily without the worry of being penalized.

“I would like to thank WWF and MSAF for this great initiative in training us villagers, especially women. Now we are qualified boat masters. Something that we need in this region of Vanua Levu. It will now ease the transportation issue and allow shared responsibilities amongst villagers since we are also qualified to take the boat too.”

Vugawai says that women will now be able to step in when needed, and it also allows them to continue with responsibilities such as fishing at sea or transporting goods to Labasa without relying on men to operate a fiberglass boat.

MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki, while officiating at the event, urged villagers to be more responsible and to abide by the requirements of being boat masters.

He also emphasized the importance of being vigilant when making decisions, as their safety and the safety of those on board is a top priority while out at sea.

Meanwhile, villagers from Cikobia, Vunikodi, Yasawa, and Nukusa, who normally use boats on a daily basis, were also part of the training and have attained their licenses as boat masters.





