Two women facing court after patrol arrests

Two women will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today after being charged over separate burglary and theft cases reported in Nadi and Lautoka last week.

Police say the arrests followed a routine beat patrol in Lautoka’s main business area, where officers noticed one of the women acting suspiciously. She was stopped and questioned, leading officers to information linked to the reported cases.

Based on that information, police later tracked down a second woman, who was arrested and taken into custody. A number of items believed to have been stolen were recovered.

Article continues after advertisement

The two women have been jointly charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.