Tuisawau leads discussions with Viria landowners

Viria Water Treatment Plant.

Talks are still ongoing between the government and the landowners regarding the Viria Water Treatment Plant in Naitasiri.

This was confirmed by Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau, who says there are unresolved issues with the landowners that need to be addressed in order for the project to come online.

Ro Filipe says the landowners have voiced their concerns about the effects of the plant on their fishing grounds as well as how they will benefit from the project.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have personally taken over the discussions with the Vanua o Viria, and we will be working closely with them about some of the outstanding issues and we will try to resolve them within the next two weeks because the project is due for commissioning in mid-November.”

Ro Filipe says he is also not aware of whether the Viria Water Treatment Plant will come online on Fiji Day next week, as claimed by Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan earlier this week.

The Viria Water Treatment Plant, once completed, is expected to benefit around 360,000 residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor and increase water supply.

Earlier this week, Dr Chanan and WAF team and contractors tested the plant components, pumps and reservoirs to ensure full compliance with the design.

The around $600m project has been funded by the Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Green Climate Fund, and the Fiji Government.