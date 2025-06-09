Tuirabe advised to seek transfer through FCS

Cathy Tuirabe has been advised to apply to the Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service if she wants to be moved to the Suva Women’s Corrections Center.

The request came after she was sentenced to 15 years for her role in importing 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine yesterday in the Lautoka High Court.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge told her he does not have the authority to order a transfer and said his hands were tied.

Article continues after advertisement

For now, Tuirabe will remain at Natabua Corrections Center.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.