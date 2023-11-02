Tubuna emphasizes Fiji's dedication to achieving SDGs

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna

Fiji remains unwavering in its pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals, despite facing natural disasters, climate change, pandemic, and geopolitical tensions.

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says Fiji understands that achieving the SDG is a fundamental aspect of enhancing resilience.

Tubuna says Fiji has not only demonstrated a strong endorsement of the SDG objectives but has also integrated them into its development planning.

“We are committed to showing how development need not come at the cost of our own natural environment, not, by extension, the security of our planet’s future.”

Tubuna says they are also enhancing the current progress through a variety of strategies.

“Including better coordination of efforts, a growing economic pie, increased and better targeted finance, building in-house government expertise, harnessing citizen power and localized improvements.”

Furthermore, the Assistant Minister highlights the significance of updating the SDG database to ensure accurate and timely measurement of progress.