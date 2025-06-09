TSLS launches self-service delisting Kiosks at Nadi Airport

Bonded students sponsored by the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service are advised that Guarantor Delisting Kiosks are now operational at Nadi International Airport.

Located in the International Arrivals Concourse near the baggage exit, these kiosks allow students to delist their guarantors immediately upon arrival.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Apisalome Movono stated that the two new kiosks provide a convenient self-service solution for students returning from overseas under a “Temporary Travel Release.”

Under bond conditions, students traveling abroad must secure a release letter and provide guarantors, who are placed on the Immigration Stop Departure List during the student’s absence.

It is the student’s responsibility to delist these guarantors promptly upon return.

The kiosks streamline this process, removing the need to visit a TSLS office.

The interactive system is secure and efficient, allowing users to complete delisting in less than two minutes.

By offering this at the airport, TSLS ensures a faster process that minimizes disruptions to guarantors’ own travel plans.

