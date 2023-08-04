TSLS launches new handbook

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has today launched its Community Awareness Handbook 2024 that will help in disseminating relevant details of loan and scholarship schemes and the eligibility criterias.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal says in this tech-savvy era, misinformation on grants can be a concern for students; hence, such an initiative will ensure transparency.

Lal says the handbook will be distributed in communities and will also be readily available on their website.

Article continues after advertisement

“So in this information age, you know, with information bombardment, there can be false information and there can be speculation. So this book will be readily available on social media platforms and through different networks, which will encourage students to make the right decisions and not be misled by any false information.”

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says they will also be considering translating the Handbook into vernacular languages.

“My message to TSLS has been to maximize awareness activities. Based on this, I am happy to note that a revised robust awareness plan for this financial year is now in place, which has mediums, tools, levels, and platforms to widen access to information.”

The first handbook, which was launched last year, had the majority of this information; however, TSLS has included new schemes that will be available for students in the 2023-24 financial year.

This includes scholarship schemes for Higher Education Level 7, scholarships for Skills Qualification Based on an offer letter, tuition-only hardship Assistance, Ph.D. and master’s Awards, competency-based training grants, and incentives for an apprenticeship.