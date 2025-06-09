Trial date set for family accused of murdering man in 2021

A family of five charged in connection with the alleged murder of a man appeared in the Lautoka High Court this week.

Rusiate Lal, Ronald Lal, Ron Lal, Sundar Lal and Balewai Waqabaca are charged with one count of murder relating to the death of Eneri Abbas Ali.

It is alleged that on 19 September 2021, the accused assaulted Ali, resulting in his death.

The court heard that the victim was in a de facto relationship with the couple’s daughter and had planned to meet the family the following day to seek forgiveness for impregnating her before marriage and to take her home.

Sundar Lal and Balewai Waqabaca are husband and wife, while the other accused are their children.

The matter was scheduled for trial this week in the Lautoka High Court but has now been adjourned.

The trial is expected to begin on 9 March 2026.

