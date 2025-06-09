Traffic builds up as temporary bypass near Semo Village progresses

Construction of the temporary bypass road near Semo Village along the Queens Highway is progressing steadily, as the Fiji Roads Authority and its contractors continue critical works on site.

Teams are currently installing culverts to improve drainage and strengthen the stability of the temporary route.

However, major traffic congestion is now being reported along the alternative road currently in use, with long lines of vehicles moving slowly through the area. Drivers are advised to exercise patience and allow extra travel time.

A temporary foot crossing has also been installed by the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure pedestrian access while works continue.

Motorists are strongly urged to follow all traffic management measures in place and adhere to directions from on-site personnel to ensure their safety and that of road workers.

Authorities say the swift response reflects Government’s ongoing commitment to prioritising public safety and maintaining reliable road access, particularly during periods of adverse weather.

Efforts are continuing to minimise disruption while safeguarding nearby communities and ensuring the road remains safe and passable.

