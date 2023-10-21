Traditional food exhibition to help combat NCDs

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

To tackle the rising issues of non-communicable diseases, Friends of Fiji and Veikau Eco Lodge organized an innovative food exhibition that featured traditional dishes from Tailevu, Naitasiri, and Rewa.

During his keynote address Acting Health Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo stresses the importance of traditional diets for improving health and overall well-being.

Vosarogo says sustainable traditional food systems are pivotal in enhancing food and nutrition security and fostering a healthy life for communities

“Addressing through this Traditional Food Exhibition; and their importance in addressing food and nutrition security and food quality, and giving priority to the nutritional and health needs of local communities.”



Friends of Fiji’s Chief Executive Officer, Sainiana Rokovucago, believes the exhibition demonstrates the community’s dedication to addressing NCDs.

This traditional food exhibition aims to define and evaluate health interventions for household food and nutrition security.