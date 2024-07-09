Trade ministry encourages public engagement for grants

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives is encouraging members of the public and business-oriented individuals to always seek assistance from officials in their nearest outlets around Fiji.

This after multiple questions on grant assistance were raised during a recent North Cooperative Talanoa session, which indicates the lack of awareness and communication breakdown between civil servants and the people.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says that iTaukei in particular needs to be forward in asking directives on grant availability, reach out to offices, and never be ashamed since civil servants are designated to serve all required information to communities.

“So we are encouraging a lot more discussion like this and also getting our team to move out a lot more and hopefully getting people aware of some good grants that are out there.”



Kamikamica adds that there are a number of grants available on a two-thirds and one-third basis that cooperatives in particular can take advantage of.

Meanwhile, Fijians will also need to understand the channel to follow, including the provincial offices, for better understanding and solutions to the needs required.