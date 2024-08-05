Tractors provided to farmers

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Mechanization is crucial for farmers seeking to access larger markets, says Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

He highlights that machinery such as tractors, combine harvesters and planters significantly increase agricultural productivity and efficiency by performing tasks faster than manual labour.

This enables farmers to cover more land in less time.

Rayalu notes that mechanization helps reduce reliance on manual labour and lowers input costs, contributing to consistent farm performance and improved product quality.

He states that the use of advanced planting, cultivating, and harvesting techniques is expected to lead to higher yields and allow for multiple cropping cycles per year.

Last week, eight farmers received their own tractors through the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways’ Farm Mechanisation Program.

The program partially funded the tractors, stressing the government’s commitment to supporting farmers.

The Minister also urged farmers to form cooperatives which can enhance their bargaining power and provide a stronger voice when seeking support from the government or financial institutions.

Rayalu adds that the Coalition Government aims to encourage such cooperative efforts to improve agricultural outcomes and access to resources.