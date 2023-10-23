More emphasis on green tourism

[File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism industry is embracing a robust approach to green tourism, driven by the growing interest of visitors in engaging with sustainable cultural and adventurous experiences.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is partnering with local communities to implement sustainability programs that focus on the preservation of Fiji’s natural resources.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington emphasizes their collaborative efforts with communities, particularly those whose resources are leased or utilized, to ensure that these communities derive benefits from these initiatives.

“Because now when people are selecting a country to visit or a place to stay or an activity or an experience to do, they’re looking for how are you looking after the local communities, what are you doing for your natural resources in the area. So we’d like to be able to show and allow people to say, hey, I’m actually doing that and here’s how I’m doing it. So it provides you, I guess, a little bit more understanding of how you can do it better.”

Lockington also highlights the development of a green tourism certification framework designed to monitor and track these environmentally conscious activities.