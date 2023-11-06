Tourism Fiji forecasts surge in flights and visitors

The Nadi International Airport is scheduled to receive a total of 1, 258 flights this month and 1, 493 flights in December.

In January it is scheduled to receive 1,528 flights.

Tourism Fiji in its capacity and performance summary has stated that these flights have a total available capacity of 273, 000 one-way seats for this month, 325, 000 one-way seats for December and 334, 000 one-way seats for January.

Meanwhile the Nausori Airport is scheduled for a total of 26 flights until February 2024.

The scheduled flights have a total available capacity of 2, 000 one-way seats until February 2024.

Tourism Fiji forecasts that for the next two months, a total of 123, 000 seats are scheduled for the Australian market.

It is estimated that 35, 000 Aussies are expected to travel to Fiji this month and 41, 000 in December.

New Zealand has a total of 66, 000 seats for the next two months.

A total of 23, 000 Kiwis are estimated to travel to Fiji this month and 20, 000 in December.

Tourism Fiji says Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States are the top markets that are searching for flights to Fiji, with an average length of stay of seven days.