Top Chinese celebrity visits Fiji

[Source: Viki]

Tourism Fiji recently welcomed GUO Jianan, a young actor from China.

Guo is known for his roles in popular Chinese TV series such as “Gu Xiang Si Qu” and “Gong Su Jing Ying.”

Guo Jianan’s popularity in China, particularly among younger generations, has made him a prominent figure in the Chinese market.

Article continues after advertisement

During his visit to Fiji last month, he enjoyed various activities.

Apart from exploring Fiji’s underwater world, he learned rugby and golf, and visited the Fiji cultural village.

This offered a unique Fiji experience and he is encouraging Chinese travellers to visit Fiji.