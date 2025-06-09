TLTB launches valuation of native land

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has approved a full valuation of all native land under its care to boost transparency and strengthen asset management.

Chief Executive Solomone Nata said the exercise would help provide accurate data for planning, development and investment decisions.

He presented the proposal at the Board meeting on October 16 where it was approved.

TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata.

The valuation will cover 12,762 land titles managed by TLTB, covering 116,197 hectares. This includes 56,700 hectares of reserve land and 43,312 hectares of leased land.

Nata states data will be collected across Yavusa, Mataqali and Tokatoka units as well as division, district and provincial boundaries.

Each parcel’s tenure leased, unleased, reserved, or non-reserve will be identified with independent valuers to determine accurate land values.

He adds that TLTB will also assess intangible assets linked to native land and create a clear guideline to ensure consistent valuation methods.

A national registry will be developed within TLTB’s database to store all land title valuations.

Nata said the findings would be presented to the Board of Trustees once completed.

The initiative aims to improve land governance and strengthen future decision-making for native land development.

