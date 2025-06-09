TISI Sangam to document Fiji history ahead of centennial

TISI Sangam Chief Executive Jai Narayan (in blue shirt)

The Then India Sanmargya Ikya Sangam (TISI Sangam) is currently working on documenting its history in Fiji, highlighting its achievements and progress since 1926.

Chief Executive Jai Narayan says this is a key agenda for the organisation and is expected to be launched during its centennial celebrations next year.

He adds that the organization has made significant progress over the years, and it is important to record this critical information in a book.

“So far, the history of Sangam has not been fully documented. We have engaged Dr. Mohit Prasad to compile the history of TISI Sangam, and the book will be launched on the eve of our 100th anniversary. This is not just for the celebrations; it will also serve as a source of information for future generations to understand the journey and objectives of Sangam,”

Narayan explains that although some publications were produced during the silver and golden jubilees, there has never been a comprehensive record covering the organisation’s full history.

