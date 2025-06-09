Three suspects allegedly rob Halal Supermarket

[file photo]

Three individuals allegedly robbed the 78692 Halal Supermarket in Lautoka last night.

According to supermarket owner Rahim Gul, the incident took place at approximately 9:05 pm when one of the suspects entered the store reportedly armed with a knife.

Gul says that two of the individuals were wearing masks, while one was not.

He says at the time, three of his children, a staff member, and customers were inside the premises.

He says a woman and her daughter, alarmed by the situation, quickly exited the supermarket.

Gul says one of his son who was at the counter, promptly activated the security shutters.

He says realizing the shutters were being lowered, the suspect fled the scene, allegedly taking two coin bags containing approximately $500 to $600.

The matter has been reported to the Lautoka Police.

