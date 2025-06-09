Three lost at sea off Lautoka

A desperate search is underway in Lautoka for three people missing after a boat capsized off Covuli Reef in Saweni,Lautoka on Sunday night. Among those missing is a seven-year-old child.

Police say the fiberglass vessel, carrying five people, overturned near the reef.

One passenger managed to swim to shore while the 66-year-old boat owner was later found floating near the area.

The Lautoka Water Police, joined by the victims’ families, have been scouring the waters since the incident.

Search teams are focusing around Covuli Reef and nearby shores as hopes fade with each passing hour.

