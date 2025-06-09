Teen remanded over fatal Bau Road accident

[file photo]

The 17-year-old juvenile charged for allegedly causing the death of two men over the weekend along Bau Road has been further remanded.

The accused was produced in the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, a count of driving without a valid license, and one count of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

It’s alleged he took the key of the government-owned vehicle while his father was sleeping.

Upon driving along Bau Road, he allegedly saw two men who were standing by the roadside and evaded the scene.

Police say he later informed his father, who then reported the matter to police.

The victims were rushed to the Naurosi Health Center, where their deaths were confirmed.

The accused will be produced again in court on Friday.

