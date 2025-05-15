Teen artist turns trash into ocean-inspired treasure

Among the more than 200 women showcasing their talents at the 2025 Northern Women Expo in Labasa, one young entrepreneur is capturing hearts not just with her creativity but with her message.

17-year-old Litia Abigail, originally from the remote island of Cikobia, is transforming discarded cardboard into intricate works of art that celebrate Pacific identity and marine life.

Her booth has quickly become a highlight of the expo, drawing attention for both its beauty and its environmental message.

Article continues after advertisement

Driven by a passion for marine biology and a deep reverence for the Pacific Ocean, Abigail says her pieces are more than just decorations, but they’re stories.

“My cousin has been working on this since about last month, I think. I have this really big, deep admiration and love for marine biology, and it kind of stewed into my art as well,” she said. There’s always something about the ocean; the Pacific just gives a big inspiration to me.”

She says at first she thought the product was for her own use, but her parents encouraged her to try to sell it for some extra cash, and the expo is her first, which she’s already enjoying.

But Abigail hopes her creative journey will encourage other young women to embrace their talents and passions and use them to support their families and contribute to their communities.

The 2025 Northern Women’s Expo concludes this Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.