Teacher calls for indigenous philosophy in curriculum

A primary school teacher from Nadi is urging the government to integrate indigenous philosophical frameworks into the national education curriculum.

Laisani Nasenikarawa raised the issue during a public consultation on the review of the Education Act 1996 held in Nadi.

She expressed concern that the current curriculum heavily relies on Western philosophies, which may not always align with Fiji’s cultural context.

“I believe we should not rely mostly on Western philosophy. We should design our own, as indigenous people, in a way that suits our context.”

She added that teachers are often not fully equipped to deliver lessons rooted in Western frameworks, which can impact classroom delivery and learning outcomes.

Nasenikarawa emphasized that Fiji has many knowledgeable and experienced individuals who can contribute to developing a curriculum that is both relevant and culturally grounded.

