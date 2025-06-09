Tax evaders face crackdown

The government has taken a firm stand against tax evasion and financial crimes.

It has formally established the Tax Crime Task Force through a Memorandum of Understanding involving eight key agencies.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states the task force strengthens compliance, safeguards national revenue and boosts transparency.

He adds the MOU formalizes a unit that has been coordinating responses to financial crimes throughout the year.

“The task force has been in existence throughout the year and the MOU is a step forward in formalising the Tax Crime Task Force. This initiative is a significant milestone in our national efforts to strengthen compliance, enhance transparency and safeguard the integrity of Fiji’s financial and revenue systems.”

Immanuel stresses that financial crimes are complex and often cross borders, demanding a coordinated approach.

He also points out that the agreement enables better information sharing and leverages the expertise of all agencies involved.

Tax Crime Task Force Chair Nitin Gandhi states the unit has already improved financial oversight. He highlights that tackling tax crime requires a strong, multi-agency effort.

“The Tax Crimes Task Force was officially opened in December 2024 under the leadership of Fiji Revenue and Customs Service. It was established in response to the growing need for a coordinated multi-agency approach to tackling tax crime and financial misconduct in Fiji.”

The Tax Crime Task Force now forms Fiji’s frontline defense against financial crime, aiming to make the country’s revenue system more secure, transparent and resilient.

