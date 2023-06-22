Taskforce established to facilitate transition

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Cabinet has announced the establishment of a task force aimed at facilitating a transition process from special administrators to elected municipal councillors.

This initiative seeks to ensure effective coordination and successful implementation of the transition plan, with the ultimate goal of reinstating elected representatives at the municipal level.

Working in close consultation with the Office of the Solicitor-General, the task force will undertake various responsibilities to streamline the transition process.

Key among its tasks is the development of a comprehensive roadmap, which will serve as a strategic guide for the entire transition period.

The task force will actively engage in raising public awareness regarding the upcoming changes, ensuring that citizens are well-informed and prepared for the transition.

This crucial step will help identify any gaps or areas in need of amendment to guarantee a fair and transparent electoral process.

The Ministry of Local Government will initiate a call for expressions of interest from qualified individuals who meet the criteria for special administrators.

Prospective applicants must demonstrate competence and experience in various areas relevant to municipal governance, including public administration, urban planning, finance, community development, or legal expertise.

Applicants are expected to possess unwavering commitment and availability to serve the interests of residents while prioritizing diversity and maintaining high ethical standards that prioritize the welfare of ratepayers and residents over personal interests.

It is also imperative that applicants have actively participated in community activities, possess a deep understanding of local issues, and possess the ability to effectively engage with ratepayers.

It further states that applicants must be residents of the respective town or city they wish to serve.

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to restoring local governance and empowering communities through the reinstatement of elected representatives who truly reflect the needs and aspirations of their constituents.