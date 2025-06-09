Tarakinikini appointed Fiji’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Israel

[Source: foreignaffairs.gov.fj]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Filipo Tarakinikini has been accredited as Fiji’s non-resident ambassador to Israel.

The Prime Minister clarified that Tarakinikini’s appointment is temporary, as he will assist with establishing Fiji’s diplomatic mission in Israel.

Tarakinikini currently serves as Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

